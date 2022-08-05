Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 190.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 109.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.73.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.55. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

