Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $116,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $258.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

