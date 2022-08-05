Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

ABT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,764. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

