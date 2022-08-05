Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $921,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

