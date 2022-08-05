WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.82 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 343,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 421,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 61.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,691 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6,878.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,742,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 234,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

