Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Weyco Group Stock Up 0.6 %

WEYS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyco Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, VP Dustin Combs sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $28,927.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,676 shares in the company, valued at $49,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

