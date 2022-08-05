WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Jennifer Kimball Sells 764 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $167.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEX by 17.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

