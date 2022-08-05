Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Westlake Stock Up 0.7 %

WLK traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 5,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. Westlake has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,918. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 11,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 353,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

