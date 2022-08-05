Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.55.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.56. 5,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,199. Westlake has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westlake will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

