Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of WDC stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 206,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.