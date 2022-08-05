Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

