Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DMO opened at $12.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
