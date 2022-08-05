Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMO opened at $12.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

