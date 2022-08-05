Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HYI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,510. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

