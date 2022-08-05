Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HIO opened at $4.27 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 198,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 90,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

