Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

EHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,459. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

