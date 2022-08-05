Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $14.28 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

