Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $40.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.73.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CARR opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.