Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

