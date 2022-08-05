Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

