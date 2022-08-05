Wedbush Comments on Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. Offerpad Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OPAD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.81.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.05. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 1.75 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

