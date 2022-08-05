WebDollar Trading Up 43.8% This Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WebDollar has a market cap of $2.42 million and $28,184.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003487 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064366 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About WebDollar
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,544,342,371 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
