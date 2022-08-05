Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 417 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.