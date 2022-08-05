Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital cut shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 4,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 219.35% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,032,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

