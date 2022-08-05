WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 988 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VPV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,505. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

