WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 923 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.93. 171,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,008. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

