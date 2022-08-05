WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

FENY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.