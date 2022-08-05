WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Stock Performance
NYSE BA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.12. 100,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.22. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boeing (BA)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.