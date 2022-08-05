WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,225 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $63,847,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $68,086,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 210,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,474. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

