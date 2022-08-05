WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.2 %

WIRE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,721. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

