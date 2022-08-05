WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

KO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. 419,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,533,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.