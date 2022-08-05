WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

KO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. 419,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,533,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

