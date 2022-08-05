WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 795,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 46.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,765. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

