Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.04.

