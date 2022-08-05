Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,727 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Splunk by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,609. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

