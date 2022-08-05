Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,270,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SJT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.