Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,234,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.05. 51,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

