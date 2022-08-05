Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 471.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

