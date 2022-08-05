Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,363,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.