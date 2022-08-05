Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,927 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

