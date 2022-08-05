Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 30,572 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 3,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

