Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.51. 2,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

