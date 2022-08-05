Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $332,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Lyft by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 674,973 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lyft by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 1,464,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,859,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

