Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,133. Wayfair has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $317.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wishbone Management LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.