Waves Price Tops $6.16 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $670.83 million and approximately $691.34 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00026613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,982,930 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

Waves Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

