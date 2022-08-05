Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.95-$12.05 EPS.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.01. 10,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.14.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Waters by 132.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

