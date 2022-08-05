Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) PT Raised to C$180.00 at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.43.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$179.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$161.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$163.92. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$183.55.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.05 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

