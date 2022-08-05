Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 1.6%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.51 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.52). 77,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 102,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Warpaint London Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.36. The stock has a market cap of £95.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00.

Insider Activity at Warpaint London

About Warpaint London

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler acquired 9,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £11,989.26 ($14,690.92).

(Get Rating)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.