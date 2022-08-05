Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 1.6%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.51 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.52). 77,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 102,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.54).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.36. The stock has a market cap of £95.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
