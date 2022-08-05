Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €67.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €45.36 ($46.76) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a 1 year high of €82.80 ($85.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

