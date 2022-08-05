Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $23.72 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,582,083 coins and its circulating supply is 80,606,871 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.