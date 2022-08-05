Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $125.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,884. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

