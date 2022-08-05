W Rodney Mcmullen Buys 6,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Rodney Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

