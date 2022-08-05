W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.39. 9,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,481. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

